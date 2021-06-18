OnePlus phones in future will continue to run OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report

OnePlus CEO, Oppo Senior VP Pete Lau has announced that both OnePlus and its parent Oppo will be merging more resources together. The decision was made after both the companies saw a positive positive result after merging their respective R&D teams last year. This new announcement has OnePlus users in a flurry as to what would happen to OxygenOS and if OnePlus’ future smartphones would run ColorOS like they now do in China. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE gets first software update: What’s new, how to download

According to a report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus will continue to operate as an independent brand, and it will continue to ship its upcoming smartphones with OxygenOS. Also Read - OnePlus - Oppo integration: What this partnership means for smartphone users?

This means that users will continue to get the same OxygenOS experience with Android 12. However, we might get to see both the companies share some features for their respective Android skins. We will have to wait and see what all elements do the upcoming skins share, later this year. Also Read - Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

“As for the OnePlus brand – we will continue to operate independently, focused on providing you with the best possible products and experience as we have always done. We will continue launching OnePlus products, holding events (hopefully in person soon) and engaging directly with you for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before. OnePlus’ commitment to you remains the same,” OnePlus wrote in a blog post shared on the official forum.

To recall, OnePlus smartphones in China used to run an OxygenOS fork without Google’s Mobile Services (GMS), called HydrogenOS. The China-specific skin has now been dropped by the company in favour of ColorOS. Apart from that Android 12 beta for OnePlus devices mentioned ColorOS instead of OxygenOS.