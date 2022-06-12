comscore OnePlus alert slider may become a rare feature soon: Here's why
News

OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight: Here's why

Mobiles

It is to be seen how OnePlus loyalists will deal with the omission of the alert slider from the non-Pro devices

OnePlus 9 Pro alert slider

OnePlus physical alert sliders have been present on their phones since the launch of the OnePlus One. Since then, OnePlus users have come to expect it from the company. However, when a Nord model was launched without an alert slider, it seemed like the new lower-end OnePlus devices will be skipping the slider feature. However, it seems that may not be the case. Even the more premium offerings from the brand may skip the OnePlus alert slider. Also Read - OnePlus 10T design, specifications leaked ahead of official launch: Check details

Recently a new render of the OnePlus 10T was spotted online. One major thing you’ll find missing in this device is the alert slider. Now, the OnePlus 10T is expected to be almost a flagship-level device but still, it most likely won’t feature the alert slider. Tipset Yogesh Brar, who also leaked the OnePlus 10T claimed that OnePlus will be skipping the physical alert slider button for all non-Pro versions of the smartphones. This also includes the popular ‘T’ and ‘R’ versions. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15 in the US

On the other hand, there are Oppo might be getting the alert slider for it flagship devices. This makes sense as most OnePlus flagships are also launched with the Oppo branding. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T launch timeline revealed for the Indian market

If this information is true and is confirmed anytime soon, it is to be seen how OnePlus loyalists will deal with the omission of the alert slider from the non-Pro devices. If the renders are to be believed, the OnePlus 10T will be the first major device without the apparatus.

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company will be using an AMOLED display for the same with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of the camera, we can expect the primary lens to be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also come with a 32-megapixel unit. OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,800mAh battery unit with the phone along with 80W fast charging.

The leaks show that the new OnePlus device will take a lot of inspiration from the OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched earlier this year. It will get a similar-looking camera island but slightly bigger in size.

  • Published Date: June 12, 2022 1:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 12, 2022 2:27 PM IST

OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight
