OnePlus rolled out Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update to its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone earlier this month. Now, almost a week after the roll out, the company is pulling the plug on its Android 12 update owing to various bugs plaguing the platform. Also Read - Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak

The development was confirmed by OnePlus in a statement to the Android Police. “We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch imminent: Support page spotted on official website

The move by OnePlus comes as OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro customers are reporting issues with the update owing to the switch of ColorOS under-the-hood. Users are also complaining of glitch-ridden app behaviour. Some are complaining about the buggy Status bar that isn’t showing multiple notifications back-to-back and showing notifications in wrong order while others are complaining about ColorOS’ way of handling the fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users are also complaining about issues while using the 120Hz display, WiFi MIMO not working and in some cases Phone or Camera apps disappearing. OnePlus is familiar with the issue and it has halted the OxygenOS 12 update in order from the buggy software update being rolled out to more users. Also Read - New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website, launch may happen soon

Meanwhile, if you are using the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones and you have already downloaded the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 on your smartphone, you can factory reset your smartphone. XDA Developers reports that factory resetting the device makes the OxygenOS 12 experience slightly better by alleviating some of the bugs.

It is worth noting that factory resetting a phone leads to all the data on the phone being wiped clean. So, it is advisable that users make a backup of all the data on their smartphones before making the move. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users can factory reset their phones by going to the System settings in the Settings app and then tapping the Reset option. On doing so, a new window will open. Here, they can tap the Erase all data option and then confirm their selection to wipe their phones clean.