OnePlus rolling out Android November security patch update: When will your phone get it

Here we will be taking a look at how the company is currently handling the Android November 2021 security update rollout.

OnePlus promises a minimum of two years of regular system updates for most of its smartphones. Apart from the system updates, the company also promises regular security updates. The company is currently rolling out the Android November 2021 security update. Here we will be taking a look at how the company is currently handling the Android November 2021 security update rollout. Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus is currently testing OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for its OnePlus 9 flagship series. The current beta already has the latest patch. However, if you are running the stable Android 11 build of OxygenOS, you will still be stuck on the previous security patch. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 is currently receiving the November 2021 security patch. The update build is based on Android 11, which means we will still have to wait a bit longer to see a stable Android 12 build of OxygenOS. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

OnePlus Nord series

OnePlus Nord is currently running the October 2021 patch. Nord CE comes with the September 2021 patch. Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, currently run October 2021 patch and September 2021 patch, respectively.

OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T are currently all running the October 2021 patch.

OnePlus 7 series

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro run October 2021 patch.

OnePlus 6 series

Both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T currently come with the September 2021 patch.

How to update your OnePlus smartphone?

OnePlus usually rolls out software updates in a phased manner to avoid server congestion. This means that you will have to continuously keep checking for updates to get the latest system and security update. To check for and download updates on a OnePlus smartphone, you can follow the given steps.

  • Head over to the Settings panel.
  • Open the System tab.
  • Tap on the the ‘System Updates’ option.
  • Tap on ‘Check for updates’.
  • If an update shows up, then you can tap on the ‘Download and Install Now’ option.
  • The phone will then download and install your software update, However, keep in mind that to install the update the phone will restart once.
  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 9:38 PM IST

