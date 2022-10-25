OnePlus has finally started rolling out Jio 5G support for its OnePlus 10 series smartphones in India. These handsets include OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R. Notably, this update is India-specific and is being released in a phased manner. Hence, if you have the above-mentioned device and have not received the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS update, you will need to wait for a bit. Also Read - 5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023

Other users who have any of the three eligible phones can simply head to the phone Settings > System > System Updates to check if the update is available for them yet. The highlights of the update include improvement in the network and Wi-Fi experience, connection reliability, and screen display quality. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches True 5G-powered Wi-Fi service: All details here

OnePlus 10T gets Jio 5G support: All details

Here’s the detailed changelog of the latest OxygenOS A.10 update for the OnePlus 10T. Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

System

Updates Android security patch to 2022.10.

Optimizes the performance scheduling and improves system fluency.

Fixes the occasional crash. Network Optimizes Wi-Fi stability and improves network experience.

Optimizes communication stability.

Adds Jio to support 5G network. Display Optimizes the screen display effect. For the unversed, only five cities in India are participating in the Jio’5G service testing. Additionally, it will not be available for all customers as the telecom is rolling it out for a small number of customers in the eligible circles. If you have the eligible device and live in the eligible location, you can check the availability of the Jio 5G network on MyJio phone app.

OnePlus has also rolled out an Android security patch for October 2022 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10R will get the September 2022 Android security patch with a few fixes in the coming days.

As per the official blogpost, “Please note that because the adaptation of 5G needs cooperation with carriers, Jio 5G is incorporated into this version, but it is not available for the time being. The adaptation of Jio 5G will start Monday, 24 Oct. Users using Jio carriers can try this feature after this date, once they install the update.”

Additionally, the Airtel page reveals that new premium and mid-premium OnePlus smartphones now have support for Airtel 5G.