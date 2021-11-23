comscore OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?
OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Amazon's advertisement of OnePlus RT on Google was first spotted and reported on by tipster Mukul Sharma. We were not able to verify the advert independently.

OnePlus could soon launch its OnePlus RT smartphone in India. Ahead of the official announcement, Amazon seems to have dropped the ball and released an advertisement for the upcoming device inside of Google search results. The device was recently also spotted on both the Google Supported Devices List and Google Play Listing website. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription to get costlier in India starting December 14

To recall, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China back in October, and is expected to launch the same phone in the Indian market with the OnePlus RT moniker. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

Amazon’s advertisement of OnePlus RT on Google was first spotted and reported on by tipster Mukul Sharma. We were not able to verify the advert independently, however, have embedded his tweet below. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Note, there is no listing for the upcoming device on Amazon, and OnePlus has also not confirmed anything regarding OnePlus RT’s India launch. This is why we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 9RT: Price

OnePlus 9RT is currently available in China starting at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,900) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,400) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with Oppo’s ColorOS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 10:08 PM IST

