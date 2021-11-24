comscore OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Is OnePlus RT launching in India in December? Check details here
News

Is OnePlus RT launching in India in December? Check details here

Mobiles

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will have a better cooling system and 600Hz Ultra-Sensitive Touch, which will work at very low latency. There is a lot of confusion about the upcoming phone of OnePlus on which OS it will work.

OnePlus 9RT

(Representational Image: OnePlus 9RT)

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China on October 13. A few days back, Tipster Mukul Sharna revealed that the OnePlus 9RT smartphone had been listed on the Google Supported Devices List and the Google Play listing website under a different name. Also Read - OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Now an advertisement from Amazon India has appeared in Google search results, in which OnePlus RT has been revealed. Tipster Mukul Sharma has again shared a screenshot of this advertisement in one of his tweets. We still don’t know whether it is a mistake made on the backend or there is an indication of a device launching soon in India. However, the company has not given any information in this regard. Right now, only speculations are being made that this device can be launched in India soon. Also Read - OnePlus has different plan for India, OnePlus 9RT could launch with a new name

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will have a better cooling system and 600Hz Ultra-Sensitive Touch, which will work at very low latency. There is a lot of confusion about the upcoming phone of OnePlus on which OS it will work. Digital Chat Station had said that this phone would work on ColorOS 12 based Android 11.

Price

To recall, the price of OnePlus 9RT in China is CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus 9RT price in India, OnePlus 9RT specifications, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus

Representational Image: OnePlus RT

Specifications

OnePlus 9RT comes with Android 11 and Oppo’s ColorOS, 6.62-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels), and powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Chinese variant features a triple rear camera setup, including 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The rear camera of the phone comes with a 4K video recording and hybrid focus.

Up to 256GB, UFS 3.1 storage is available in the phone. For connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

OnePlus has given Dolby Atmos support in this phone with dual stereo speakers. It is powered by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery which comes with a 65T warp charge fast charging. Additionally, the dimensions of the phone are 162.2×74.6×8.29mm, and the weight is 198.5 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system
News
Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system
Spotify introduces Netflix Hub with soundtracks, podcasts of hit shows, movies

Entertainment

Spotify introduces Netflix Hub with soundtracks, podcasts of hit shows, movies

Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications

Mobiles

OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications

V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Mobiles

V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system

Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications

V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Vodafone-idea hikes prices of prepaid plans by up to Rs 500: Here s how much you will need to pay for your phone bill

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications

Mobiles

OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications
OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Mobiles

OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?
OnePlus 9RT might launch in India soon but with a different name: Check expected specs, price

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT might launch in India soon but with a different name: Check expected specs, price
Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out
OnePlus 9RT is likely to be priced at around Rs 40,000 in India

News

OnePlus 9RT is likely to be priced at around Rs 40,000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Messenger PC बीटा ऐप को मिला नया लुक और तेज हुई स्पीड

Free Fire की 1vs4 फाइट में इन 5 Gun Combos का करें इस्तेमाल, फिर आपको हराना होगा नामुमकिन

Greta ने लॉन्च किए चार Electric Scooter, सिर्फ 60 हजार रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Free Fire में इस महीने (November) मिल रहे कई धांसू बंडल, जानें उन्हें पाने का तरीका

Free Fire में मिलने वाले 5 बेहद खास Emotes, Doggie से लेकर FFWC Throne तक हैं शामिल

Latest Videos

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More
Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features
WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users

News

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users
Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system
News
Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system
Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a key specifications appear online, tipped to get custom Tensor chipset
OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications

Mobiles

OnePlus RT expected to launch in India next month: Check launch date, price, specifications
V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Mobiles

V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more
Vodafone-idea hikes prices of prepaid plans by up to Rs 500: Here s how much you will need to pay for your phone bill

Telecom

Vodafone-idea hikes prices of prepaid plans by up to Rs 500: Here s how much you will need to pay for your phone bill

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers