OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China on October 13. A few days back, Tipster Mukul Sharna revealed that the OnePlus 9RT smartphone had been listed on the Google Supported Devices List and the Google Play listing website under a different name. Also Read - OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

Now an advertisement from Amazon India has appeared in Google search results, in which OnePlus RT has been revealed. Tipster Mukul Sharma has again shared a screenshot of this advertisement in one of his tweets. We still don’t know whether it is a mistake made on the backend or there is an indication of a device launching soon in India. However, the company has not given any information in this regard. Right now, only speculations are being made that this device can be launched in India soon. Also Read - OnePlus has different plan for India, OnePlus 9RT could launch with a new name

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will have a better cooling system and 600Hz Ultra-Sensitive Touch, which will work at very low latency. There is a lot of confusion about the upcoming phone of OnePlus on which OS it will work. Digital Chat Station had said that this phone would work on ColorOS 12 based Android 11.

Price

To recall, the price of OnePlus 9RT in China is CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Specifications

OnePlus 9RT comes with Android 11 and Oppo’s ColorOS, 6.62-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels), and powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Chinese variant features a triple rear camera setup, including 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The rear camera of the phone comes with a 4K video recording and hybrid focus.

Up to 256GB, UFS 3.1 storage is available in the phone. For connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

OnePlus has given Dolby Atmos support in this phone with dual stereo speakers. It is powered by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery which comes with a 65T warp charge fast charging. Additionally, the dimensions of the phone are 162.2×74.6×8.29mm, and the weight is 198.5 grams.