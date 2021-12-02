OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus RT in India soon that might be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT launched in China recently. For the unversed, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in one single storage variant in China that was priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,800) (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage). The India variant of the smartphone is likely to come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Also Read - OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

The Mobile Indian report, citing a source revealed that the OnePlus RT will be priced at Rs 39,999 in India. It is expected to offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. As per the report, another source has suggested that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 37,999. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 34,999.

The report further adds that the tech giant might also launch OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds in India on December 16. These earbuds might be available in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour options. It is expected that the launch OnePlus 9RT will affect the India pricing of OnePlus 9R. It is expected to be available at Rs 34,999 in India.





OnePlus RT expected specifications

Besides the name change, the OnePlus RT is expected to pack the same set of specifications as the OnePlus 9RT. This means that the smartphone will come packed with a 6.62-inch FHD+ OLED panel with support for a 120hz screen refresh rate and a punch-hole camera.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 9RT (OnePlus RT Indian model) comes packed with a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.