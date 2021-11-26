OnePlus RT or 9RT: Which is the next OnePlus launching in India?

OnePlus is gearing up to bring new products to the country soon. The next OnePlus smartphone we could see launching in India is the OnePlus 9R successor next month. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently announced the OnePlus 9RT in China and the same model is expected to arrive in India now. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

OnePlus usually launches its phones in India first but with the 9RT that didn’t happen. In fact, the phone is coming nearly 2 months late, which has somewhere disappointed Indian consumers. Also Read - Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

These are still all rumours as the company has still not announced the official reveal date. As per the latest leaks, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India on December 16. Also Read - OnePlus patents a tri-fold foldable phone with a sliding key: Check details

OnePlus 9RT or OnePlus RT?

Several rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will launch in India with a different name. But why? Well, the company probably wants to escape from backslash for launching a phone so late in the country. However, consumers are smart enough to identify that. It should be noted that the final retail name is yet to be confirmed by the company.

To cast your vote for other categories click here

Specifications to be the same

Besides the name change, the OnePlus RT is expected to pack the same set of specifications. This means that the smartphone will come packed with a 6.62-inch FHD+ OLED panel with support for a 120hz screen refresh rate and a punch-hole camera.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 9RT (OnePlus RT Indian model) comes packed with a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

What about the price?

In China, the OnePlus 9RT comes at a price starting at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600). This is for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) while the 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at CNY 3,799 (which is roughly around Rs. 44,400).

While we do not know the confirmed India price of the OnePlus RT, but rumours and leaks suggest that the phone will be priced under Rs 50,000. We must wait for the brand to announce official pricing next month.