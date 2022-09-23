OnePlus smartphones are now available at massive discounts during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. These smartphones include OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro and more. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on OnePlus, Samsung, Blaupunkt and more smart TVs

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition

The newly launched OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is launched in India at Rs 32,999. On Amazon, buyers can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. Additionally, they can get a cashback of Rs 500 via Amazon Pay on prepaid orders. Also Read - Best deals on smartphones for under Rs 30,000: OnePlus 10T, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

OnePlus 10R 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999, the OnePlus 10R 5G is now selling at a starting price of Rs 32,999. Buyers can get Rs 3,000 off via Axis Bank Card and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and via SBI Credit Cards on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is selling at a starting price of Rs 61,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 66,999. Buyers can also get a Rs 4,750 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. It has an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,400.

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India. On Amazon, buyers can get a flat Rs 5,000 off on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

Additionally, OnePlus has also announced that OnePlus and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Rs 3000 on the OnePlus 10R 5G and Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

OnePlus has also announced offers on its smart TV lineups, accessories and wearables, including OnePlus Watch and fitness band. Customers will also get discounts on Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Buds Z2 and more on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.