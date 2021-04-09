OnePlus Nord is getting a new colour variant, but as a ‘special edition’. What’s interesting is that only one unit of the OnePlus Nord LE, where LE stands for Literally One Only Edition, is available. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with 6 camera: Price, specs, availability

The OnePlus Nord LE appears to be either yellow or blue, depending on the angle from which one is looking at the device. The new colour variant is in addition to the existing Blue Marble, Tray Onyx, and Grey Ash colour options.

Of course, only one person will be able to get their hands on the OnePlus Nord LE, but it is not available for purchase. Instead, OnePlus is running a contest on Instagram, the winner of which will be handed out the OnePlus LE.

OnePlus LE (Literally One Only Edition): How to get

To win the OnePlus Nord LE, those interested will need to participate in a contest. They will need to take a picture of their current smartphone and post it on their Instagram feed with a caption that describes why they want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord.

They will also need to include the hashtag #SwitchToNord in their post. Of course, following the OnePlus Nord page on Instagram is also needed.

Except for the new colour, the rest of the specifications of the OnePlus LE are essentially the same.

OnePlus Nord price in India, specifications

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord is available in three storage configurations at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant comes at Rs 29,999, respectively.

In terms of specification, the OnePlus Nord gets a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. It runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. OnePlus Nord features four cameras at the back, a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is a 32-megapixel one.