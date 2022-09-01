comscore Oppo has launched new budget smartphone in India: Check details here
News

Oppo A 57e launched in India with 13MP camera, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

Mobiles

The 2GB RAM variant of the Oppo A 57e costs Rs 9,990, the 4GB variant of the device costs Rs 13,999 in India.

Oppo A57e

Image: Flipkart

Oppo has silently launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Oppo A 57e joins the Oppo A57 that was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 13,999. It competes with the likes of the Poco M2, the Realme Narzo 30A, the Xiaomi Redmi 9, and the Vivo Y15c in India. Also Read - India does not plan to ban sales of Chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000, say MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Oppo A 57e price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space variant of the Oppo A 57e costs Rs 9,990 in India, while the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 13,999. The phone comes in India in Black, Green and Red colour variants. Also Read - Oppo A57e design and price in India leaked before launch

Oppo A 57e specifications

The Oppo A 57e is quite similar to the Oppo A57 as far as specifications are concerned. The newly launched Oppo A 57e smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixel and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1. Also Read - Oppo A77 128GB storage variant launched in India at Rs 16,499

Coming to the camera, the Oppo A 57e smartphone features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone gets an 8MP selfie camera. The front camera features Nightscape Selfie feature that is aimed at helping users capture selfie images with ease under low light conditions. The phone has 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm jack for connectivity and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging technology. Additional features include a fingerprint sensor and support for face recognition system.

The only difference between the two smartphones, that is, the Oppo A57 and the Oppo A 57e is in terms of the speaker system and Bluetooth connectivity. While the former features ultra-linear stereo speaker and Bluetooth A5.3 Low Energy, the later offers stereo speakers and Bluetooth v5.2.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 1:17 PM IST
