Oppo has launched the new Oppo A16 smartphone in its A series in India. The smartphone falls in the budget price range and acts as a successor to the Oppo A15 that was launched last year. Also Read - Deal of the day: Oppo A12 4GB RAM/64GB storage model at Rs 9,490

The device competes with the likes of various budget offerings such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8i, the Redmi 10 Prime, and more. Also Read - Best 12GB RAM phones for gaming to buy in September 2021

Oppo A16 features, price

The Oppo A16 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display. The display supports the Eye Care mode, which adjusts the brightness levels of the screen based on the ambient light. There’s also a Black Screen mode that will be useful while streaming videos and will also help in saving battery life. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chip and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s support for internal storage expansion by up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there’s room for three rear cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said, “The OPPO A16 balances style with function. Its trendy design makes it flaunt-worthy, while its large battery lets you end the day with power to spare even after a full day of camera use, along with hi-definition video entertainment thrown in for good measure.”

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports Super Nighttime Standby mode for lesser battery consumption on the standby mode and Smart Temperature Control to monitor the heat while the phone is on charge. It runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Oppo A16 gets dual-SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, IPX4 splash resistance, and more. It gets a metallic sheen look and comes in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

The new Oppo phone is priced at Rs 13,990 and is now available to buy via Amazon India and mainline retail outlets.