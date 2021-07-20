Oppo has launched a budget smartphone dubbed the Oppo A16. The affordable smartphone has gone official in Indonesia for the time being. The India launch detail of the newly released Oppo A16 has not been revealed yet. Some of the key specifications of the A16 includes a 6.52-inch display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 13MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

The Oppo A16 has been launched at a price of IDR 19,99,000, which roughly translates to Rs 10,300. This price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model option and that’s the only model available. The predecessor Oppo A15 smartphone is currently available at a price of Rs 10,490 in India. The phone comes in only one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GBG of internal storage. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison: Which Oppo phone works better?

India launch details

The newly released Oppo A16 succeeds the Oppo A15, which was launched in India last year. Considering the Oppo A15 is available in the country, chances are that the new A16 budget smartphone will also arrive in India. The launch date remain unknown for now. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G photo gallery: Reno Glow design, fast 5G chip and more

Top specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the A16 comes packed with a 6.52-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a V-shaped notch that fits the selfie camera. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11 software based on ColorOS 11.1 custom skin.

The Oppo budget smartphone comes packed with a big 5000mAh battery. The Chinese smartphone hasn’t revealed if the phone supports fast charging technology, most likely it doesn’t.

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo A16 smartphone includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor at the rear panel including a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers an 8-megapixel front shooter that sits inside of a V-shaped notch placed right at the top of the display.