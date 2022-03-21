Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Oppo has launched its entry-level smartphone Oppo A16e smartphone, in India. Oppo launched the mid-range OPPO A76 and OPPO A96 smartphones in India. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

Price

The OPPO A16e smartphone has been introduced in three color options – Midnight Black, Blue, and White. OPPO has not yet announced the price and availability of this smartphone. Oppo A16e smartphone has been introduced with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage. If the leaked reports are believed, their price can be Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990, respectively. Also Read - Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Specifications

Oppo A16e comes with a 6.52-inch HD + IPS LCD panel with 720×1600 pixel resolution. This display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Oppo has launched this phone with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage. This latest phone of the company comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

For photography, the company is offering a 13-megapixel single AI camera with an LED flash in the phone’s rear. At the same time, a 5-megapixel camera has been given for selfies in the front of the phone. The company is offering a 4230mAh battery in this phone without a fingerprint sensor. This battery supports Micro USB charging.

Talking about the OS, ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 has been given on the phone. For connectivity, you have been given all the standard options in this phone with 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Micro SD card, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

A fingerprint scanner has been given in the Oppo A16e smartphone. A face unlock feature has been provided on this phone. Along with this, many features are available on the phone. This phone has dual 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, microSD card slot. A 3.5mm audio jack was given to the phone.