comscore Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A16e launched in India with 6.52-inch display, Mediatek Helio P22 Soc
News

Oppo A16e launched in India with 6.52-inch display, Mediatek Helio P22 Soc

Mobiles

The OPPO A16e smartphone has been introduced in three color options - Midnight Black, Blue, and White. OPPO has not yet announced the price and availability of this smartphone.

oppo a16e

Oppo has launched its entry-level smartphone Oppo A16e smartphone, in India. Oppo launched the mid-range OPPO A76 and OPPO A96 smartphones in India. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

Price

The OPPO A16e smartphone has been introduced in three color options – Midnight Black, Blue, and White. OPPO has not yet announced the price and availability of this smartphone. Oppo A16e smartphone has been introduced with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage. If the leaked reports are believed, their price can be Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990, respectively. Also Read - Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Also Read - How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

Specifications

Oppo A16e comes with a 6.52-inch HD + IPS LCD panel with 720×1600 pixel resolution. This display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Oppo has launched this phone with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage. This latest phone of the company comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

For photography, the company is offering a 13-megapixel single AI camera with an LED flash in the phone’s rear. At the same time, a 5-megapixel camera has been given for selfies in the front of the phone. The company is offering a 4230mAh battery in this phone without a fingerprint sensor. This battery supports Micro USB charging.

Talking about the OS, ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 has been given on the phone. For connectivity, you have been given all the standard options in this phone with 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Micro SD card, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

A fingerprint scanner has been given in the Oppo A16e smartphone. A face unlock feature has been provided on this phone. Along with this, many features are available on the phone. This phone has dual 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, microSD card slot. A 3.5mm audio jack was given to the phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Mobiles
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Laptops

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

How To

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix और Disney+ Hotstar पर स्ट्रीम हुई '83' फिल्म, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

वीवो ला रहा 'नोट' सीरीज का फोन! मिलेगा 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire Max Season 47 की रिलीज डेट और लीक रिवॉर्ड्स का हुआ खुलासा, यहां देखें फ्री मिलने वाले धांसू आइटम्स की लिस्ट

Google Play Store में होंगे बदलाव, बड़ी स्क्रीन डिवाइस पर मिलेगा शानदार अनुभव

Latest Videos

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

News

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Mobiles
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4
Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Laptops

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India
How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

How To

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers