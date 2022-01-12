Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo just launched an entry-level smartphone in India, dubbed Oppo A16K. The device is a watered-down version of the Oppo A16, which launched last year. Key features of the device include the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 6.52-inch HD+ display, an IPX4 water resistance rating, it also includes a graphite sheet to resist overheating. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Oppo A16K. Also Read - Allahabad HC stays case against Oppo India Manager and Director in alleged mobile explosion case

Oppo A16K: Price in India

Oppo A16K is priced at Rs 10,490 for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. The device is currently available in Black, Blue, and White colour options via the company's official online store and all other channels. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI offer along with the device for up to three months via all leading banks.

Oppo A16K: Specifications

Oppo A16K sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 2.4D glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's own ColorOS 11.1 Lite skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh battery, which the company claims can last all-day usage on a single charge.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the optics, the device sports a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back paired with an LED flash. The rear camera comes with support for Stylish Filters, Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, and Night Filters. At the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for taking selfies and comes with support for HDR, Natural skin retouching, and AI Palette.