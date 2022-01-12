comscore Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A16K, a watered down version of Oppo A16 launched in India: Price, specifications
News

Oppo A16K, a watered down version of Oppo A16 launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Oppo A16K is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

oppo_a16k

(Image: Oppo)

Oppo just launched an entry-level smartphone in India, dubbed Oppo A16K. The device is a watered-down version of the Oppo A16, which launched last year. Key features of the device include the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, a 6.52-inch HD+ display, an IPX4 water resistance rating, it also includes a graphite sheet to resist overheating. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Oppo A16K. Also Read - Allahabad HC stays case against Oppo India Manager and Director in alleged mobile explosion case

Oppo A16K: Price in India

Oppo A16K is priced at Rs 10,490 for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. The device is currently available in Black, Blue, and White colour options via the company’s official online store and all other channels. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI offer along with the device for up to three months via all leading banks. Also Read - Oppo reveals ColorsOS 12 rollout timeline: List of smartphones that will get the update

Oppo A16K: Specifications

Oppo A16K sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 2.4D glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 Lite skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh battery, which the company claims can last all-day usage on a single charge. Also Read - Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the optics, the device sports a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back paired with an LED flash. The rear camera comes with support for Stylish Filters, Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, and Night Filters. At the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for taking selfies and comes with support for HDR, Natural skin retouching, and AI Palette.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 5:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2022 5:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
Wearables
Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones with up to 30 hours battery life launched: Price in India, features
Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Entertainment

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Wordle copycats do a Houdini, as Apple issues stricter developer guidelines

Gaming

Wordle copycats do a Houdini, as Apple issues stricter developer guidelines

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek

BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

News

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case
Oppo reveals ColorsOS 12 rollout timeline: Check if your smartphone will get the update

News

Oppo reveals ColorsOS 12 rollout timeline: Check if your smartphone will get the update
Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

Wearables

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features
Best Camera Phone under 40000 (January 2022)

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 (January 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 17 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, डिस्काउंट और डील के साथ मिलेगा बैंक ऑफर

इन धांसू फीचर के साथ लॉन्च होगी ब्लैक शॉर्क 5 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सीरीज, मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Ola हर दिन बना रहा है 1000 electric scooter, कस्टमर्स को जल्द मिलेगा खरीदने का मौका

टेक्नो ने 6 हजार रुपये की प्राइस रेंज में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू फोन

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रहा 112GB तक डेटा

Latest Videos

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features
PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

Reviews

PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview
Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
Mobiles
Oppo A16K with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications
Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India
Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Entertainment

Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries
This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek

News

This big tech company is opting for a 4-day workweek
BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

Telecom

BSNL launches prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check validity, unlimited calling, data benefits

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers