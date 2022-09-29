Oppo A17, A77s now available in shops: Check out specifications, price

Two new Oppo smartphones are now available in India without a formal launch. According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Oppo A17 and Oppo A77s can be purchased from local shops, but neither is listed on the company’s India website. The Oppo A17 is a new phone suited for people who want a low-end phone with a 50-megapixel camera, while the A77s looks like a slightly tweaked version of the A77 and comes with a smooth display and a fast-charging battery. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

Oppo A17 and Oppo A77s feature the company's Glow design, which is essentially a finish with a hint of glitters that shine when light reflects on them but otherwise look matte.

Oppo A17 price and specifications

The Oppo A17 comes in just one configuration, which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and it is priced at Rs 12,499.

As for its specifications, the A17 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate, which may be a deal-breaker for people looking for a smooth display. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with a PowerVR GPU. The phone runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It has a 50-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you have a 5-megapixel camera. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery but the charging speed is unknown.

Oppo A77s price and specifications

The A77s is slightly better in terms of specifications, so the price is also a little high. The phone has one model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which costs Rs 17,999.

The Oppo A77s has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering it is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. You get an 8-megapixel front camera. You get a 5000mAh battery on this phone with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.