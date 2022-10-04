Oppo has launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed the Oppo A17. The smartphone comes with a new design on the back and has a dual camera setup. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset and packs a big battery. Also Read - Oppo A17, A77s now available in shops: Check out specifications, price

The Oppo A17 comes as a successor to the Oppo A16 and will rival phones from Realme, Xiaomi, Infinix, Tecno, Motorola, and Samsung. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

Oppo A17 price in India, colors, and availability

The Oppo A17 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the only variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. It comes in two color options Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

It is available for purchase on Oppo’s official website in the country. The device supports an extended warranty and screen protection under Oppo Care+ Rs 1,099.

Oppo A17 specifications

The smartphone boasts a new design as opposed to its predecessor. It has a cleaner design on the back with a vertical camera module and the Oppo branding. On the front, it has a water-drop notch panel. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has 600 nits of peak brightness and 269 PPI.

It sports a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of LDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The internal storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which can be charged via the micro-USB cable. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Oppo/s ColorOS 12.1 on top.

As for security, the smartphone has a side-facing power button and facial unlock support. It has dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.3 support for connectivity.