comscore Oppo A17 debuts in India at an affordable price of Rs 12,499
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A17 With Dual Cameras And Helio G35 Soc Launched In India
News

Oppo A17 with dual cameras and Helio G35 SoC launched in India

Mobiles

Oppo has launched the Oppo A17 smartphone as a successor to the Oppo A16. The device brings an updated design, dual cameras, and Helio G35 SoC.

Oppo A17

Oppo has launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed the Oppo A17. The smartphone comes with a new design on the back and has a dual camera setup. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset and packs a big battery. Also Read - Oppo A17, A77s now available in shops: Check out specifications, price

The Oppo A17 comes as a successor to the Oppo A16 and will rival phones from Realme, Xiaomi, Infinix, Tecno, Motorola, and Samsung. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

Oppo A17 price in India, colors, and availability

The Oppo A17 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the only variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. It comes in two color options Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

It is available for purchase on Oppo’s official website in the country. The device supports an extended warranty and screen protection under Oppo Care+ Rs 1,099.

Oppo A17 specifications

The smartphone boasts a new design as opposed to its predecessor. It has a cleaner design on the back with a vertical camera module and the Oppo branding. On the front, it has a water-drop notch panel. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has 600 nits of peak brightness and 269 PPI.

It sports a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of LDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The internal storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which can be charged via the micro-USB cable. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Oppo/s ColorOS 12.1 on top.

As for security, the smartphone has a side-facing power button and facial unlock support. It has dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.3 support for connectivity.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 5:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds global launch date announced
News
Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds global launch date announced
Buy Honda City or Honda Amaze now and pay in 2023: Here's how

News

Buy Honda City or Honda Amaze now and pay in 2023: Here's how

Jio announces limited time period festive offer with up to Rs 4,500 worth benefits: Check details

Telecom

Jio announces limited time period festive offer with up to Rs 4,500 worth benefits: Check details

Govt prohibits TV channels, OTT platforms from showing betting ads

News

Govt prohibits TV channels, OTT platforms from showing betting ads

Apple hits 100 million songs milestone on Apple Music

Apps

Apple hits 100 million songs milestone on Apple Music

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

EU adopts new law to include a USB Type-C port in phones, tablets, more

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds global launch date announced

Buy Honda City or Honda Amaze now and pay in 2023: Here's how

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme GT Neo 3T Special Edition Launch To Launch On 14th Oct, 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Realme GT Neo 3T Special Edition Launch To Launch On 14th Oct, 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style
iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.

Reviews

iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.
Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?