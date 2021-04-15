Oppo A35 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Oppo has silently launched its latest entry-level smartphone, Oppo A35 in China. Key features of the device include a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a 13-megapixel triple camera setup, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and more. Also Read - Best AMOLED display smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro and more

Oppo A35: Expected price

Even though the company has launched the device, it is yet to announce the official pricing for the same. According to its official China website, the device will be made available in the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which is expected to be priced at Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,900) according to earlier reports. The device will be made available in Foggy Sea Blue, Glass Black and Ice Jade White colour options.

The company has also not confirmed if and when the device will be launched in the international markets including India.

Oppo A35: Specifications

Oppo A35 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch on top. It features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,320mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor inside of the waterdrop notch to take selfies.