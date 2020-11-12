Oppo A52 vs Realme 6 - Comparison with Price and Specs | BGR India

Intro-Oppo has launched the Oppo A52 smartphone recently. The Oppo A52 is priced starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6 smartphone recently. The Realme 6 is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo A52 and Realme 6 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Head to Head Comparison with Features, Price, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Oppo A52 features a 16.50cm (6.5″) with a screen resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme 6 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Oppo A52 weighs 192g and the Realme 6 measures 191g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 features a Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor. The Oppo A52 is available in single variant. The Realme 6 also comes in 4 variants.

Price-The price range of Oppo A52 is based on its different variants. Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage will be priced Rs.16990. The price of Realme 6 of 4GB +64GB RAM is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera whereas, Realme 6 has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens main camera. On the front the Oppo A52 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo A52 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6 of 4300mAh. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. The Realme 6 runs on Android 10 (Q).