Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Comparison with Price | BGR India

Oppo has launched the Oppo A52 smartphone in the budget segment. The Oppo A52 is priced starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced starting at Rs.17499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo A52 and Samsung Galaxy M31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung F41 - Check out Latest Samsung Smartphones Comparison

Display and Design-The Oppo A52 features a 16.50cm (6.5″) with a screen resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 ppi pixel density. The Oppo A52 weighs 192g and the Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 191g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 launching in India soon: Will it be another renamed Galaxy M device?

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a Exynos 9611. The Oppo A52 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

Price-The price range of Oppo A52 is based on its different variants. Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage will be priced Rs.16990. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6GB +64GB is of Rs.17499

Camera -The Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP+5MP+8MP main camera. On the front the Oppo A52 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 13MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo A52 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6000mAh. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.