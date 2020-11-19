Oppo has launched the Oppo A52 smartphone starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also recently launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo A52 and Tecno Spark Power 2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison with Specifications, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Oppo A52 features a 16.50cm (6.5″) with a screen resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 7.00-inch along with a resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. The Oppo A52 weighs 192g and the Tecno Spark Power 2 measures 220 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. The Oppo A52 is available in 2 variants. The Tecno Spark Power 2 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Oppo A52 is based on its different variants. Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage will be priced Rs.16990. The price of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera whereas, Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera. On the front the Oppo A52 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo A52 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 6000 mAh. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10.