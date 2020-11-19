Oppo has launched the Oppo A52 smartphone recently starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo Y20 smartphone starting at Rs.12990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Oppo A52 and Vivo Y20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Oppo A52 features a 16.50cm (6.5″) with a screen resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch along with a resolution of 1600*720(HD+). The Oppo A52 weighs 192g and the Vivo Y20 measures 192.3g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. The Oppo A52 is available in 2 variants. The Vivo Y20 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Oppo A52 is based on its different variants. Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage will be priced Rs.16990. The price of Vivo Y20 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12990

Camera -The Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera whereas, Vivo Y20 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Oppo A52 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Oppo A52 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20 of 5000mAh. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10.