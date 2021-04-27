Oppo A53s is all set to launch in India today at 12noon on Flipkart.com, as revealed by the company previously. The smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce website with lots of key features. Also Read - Oppo Enco Air with 440mAh battery, Bluetooth v5.2: Price, specifications

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed that the upcoming Oppo smartphone dubbed Oppo A53s will come with a price tag under Rs 15000. Also Read - COVID-19 symptoms monitoring: 5 affordable blood oxygen saturation monitoring watches to buy

Some of the key specifications of the phone have also been revealed by the brand. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming 5G smartphone. Also Read - Oppo A53s is another affordable 5G phone launching in India on April 27

Oppo A53s 5G: All we know so far

As per the latest teaser, the Oppo A53s will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with lots of RAM and storage. The phone will come with support for 5G. Now that’s a pretty good deal, 5G under Rs 15,000.

The teaser also reveals that the smartphone will be “big on memory, high on speed”. This means that the upcoming Oppo smartphone will come packed with a large storage and RAM option.

It has already been revealed that the Oppo A53s 5G will come packed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Flipkart teaser also shows the phone with a feature that is called ‘RAM Expansion’, which is said to help in launching apps faster.

Flipkart has revealed that the Oppo smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup inside of a rectangular module. No details related to the sensors have been revealed. It has, however, been confirmed that the phone will include a waterdrop-style notch on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.