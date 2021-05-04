Oppo A54 5G has been officially launched in the European market earlier on Tuesday. The smartphone joins the Oppo A series lineup that includes the Oppo A75 5G, the Oppo A94 5G, and among other models. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 series expected to launch on May 22: Price, features and more

Some of the key features of the Oppo smartphone include 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, a quad rear camera setup, among others. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Realme X7, Oppo A53s, and more

For now, the phone is made available only in the European market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t shared any information about its international availability, including India launch details as of yet. Also Read - Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

Oppo A54 5G price

The Oppo A54 5G comes only in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This sole model of the smartphone is priced at EUR 219, which roughly translates to around Rs 19,500 approx. It has been launched in two colour options including Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options.

Oppo A54 5G specifications

As far as the specs are concerned the Oppo A54 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixels screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and an Adreno 619 GPU paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. There’s an option to further expand the storage via a microSD card. The phone runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the Oppo A54 5G packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono camera. For selfies, the Oppo A54 5G includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery and there’s 10W fast charging in the box. Other features that the Oppo smartphone includes are: Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The India launch details of the Oppo A54 5G hasn’t been revealed yet. To recall, in April, the smartphone manufacturer launched the 4G variant of the Oppo A54 with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The phone comes with a price starting at Rs 13,490.