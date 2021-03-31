Oppo has launched the successor to the Oppo A53, dubbed the Oppo A54 in Indonesia. The company has not revealed the international availability details of the device as of now, including when the device will launch in India. Key features of the device include a 6.51-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and a new Optimised Overnight Charging mode. Also Read - OnePlus phones to use Oppo ColorOS in China, says official announcement

Oppo A54: Price

Oppo A54 is priced at Indonesian Rupiah 26,95,000 (approximately Rs 13,600) for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant. The device is available in Crystal Black and Starry Blue colour option. The device is currently available via Lazada and other online and offline retailers.

Oppo A54: Specifications

Oppo A54 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with a IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google's Android 10 operating system with the company's own ColorOS 7.2 skin on top.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company has also introduced a new Optimised Overnight Charging feature, which adjusts charging according to its users sleeping hours without letting the phone overcharge through the night. The phone also comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating.

It features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel front camera to take selfies.