Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Oppo A55 with a starting price of Rs 15,490 launched in India. Here's everything you need to know about the new A-series smartphone.

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone in India, dubbed Oppo A55. Key features of the device include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and a 3D curved design. The device will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which means there will be a lot of additional offers that you can bundle while purchasing the device. Also Read - Over 10 million Android users affected with GriftHorse malware: Delete these apps now

Oppo A55: Price in India

Oppo A55 is priced at Rs 15,490 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 17,490 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colour options. The 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage model will be made available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale from October 3. Whereas, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model will go on sale starting October 11. Also Read - When is Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, how to get early access to deals

The device will be made available via Amazon, the company’s own official e-store, and mainline retail outlets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Launch offers include a Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions via Amazon. Additionally, customers will get a complimentary three-month subscription to Amazon Prime, if they do not have it. While Prime members will get a free screen replacement guarantee valid for the first six months.

Offline stores will also offer up to Rs. 3,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options for up to three months on select credit and debit cards. Oppo India E-Store will offer a 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders.

Oppo A55: Specifications

Oppo A55 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. Oppo A55 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The new Oppo phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 30 hours of talk time or 25 hours of music streaming on a single charge.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  Published Date: October 1, 2021 3:41 PM IST

