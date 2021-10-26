Oppo has launched Oppo A56 5G in China today. The highlights of the smartphone include its MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a waterdrop notch display and rectangular camera module that houses a dual-camera setup. The Chinese smartphone maker has not announced the India launch date of the smartphone yet. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with AMOLED display October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, more

Oppo A56 5G pricing, availability

Oppo A56 5G comes in just one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,599 ( approx Rs 18,800). In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Cloud Smoke Blue, Soft Fog Black, and Wind Chime Purple colour variants. It is now available for pre-order in China. Also Read - Good news for iPhone loves! Apple beats Xiaomi to regain second position in global smartphone market

Oppo A56 5G specifications

Oppo A56 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with 480 nits of peak brightness and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Oppo A56 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also comes with support for Face Unlock.

In the camera department, Oppo A56 5G features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This camera comes with features like night scene mode, video, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A56 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for dual-SIM (Nano) slots, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. It measures 163.8×75.6×8.4 mm and weighs 189.5 grams.