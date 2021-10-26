comscore Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A56 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery launched: Check details
News

Oppo A56 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery launched: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo A56 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also comes with support for Face Unlock.

oppo A56-5G

Oppo has launched Oppo A56 5G in China today. The highlights of the smartphone include its MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a waterdrop notch display and rectangular camera module that houses a dual-camera setup. The Chinese smartphone maker has not announced the India launch date of the smartphone yet. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with AMOLED display October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, more

Also Read - Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Oppo A56 5G pricing, availability

Oppo A56 5G comes in just one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,599 ( approx Rs 18,800). In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Cloud Smoke Blue, Soft Fog Black, and Wind Chime Purple colour variants. It is now available for pre-order in China. Also Read - Good news for iPhone loves! Apple beats Xiaomi to regain second position in global smartphone market

Oppo A56 5G specifications

Oppo A56 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with 480 nits of peak brightness and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Oppo A56 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also comes with support for Face Unlock.

In the camera department, Oppo A56 5G features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This camera comes with features like night scene mode, video, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A56 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for dual-SIM (Nano) slots, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. It measures 163.8×75.6×8.4 mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 6:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades
How To
iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades
Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched

Mobiles

Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched

macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

Laptops

macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

Facebook, Instagram might see a fall of 4 percent in young users in the next two years

Apps

Facebook, Instagram might see a fall of 4 percent in young users in the next two years

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

Deals

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tesla bags 1 lakh car order by rental car company Hertz, market value crosses $1 Tn

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Why Google is not launching Pixel 6 series in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched

Mobiles

Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched
Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Features

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?
Apple beats Xiaomi to regain second position in global smartphone market

Mobiles

Apple beats Xiaomi to regain second position in global smartphone market
When will your OnePlus smartphone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check if your phone is in the list

Mobiles

When will your OnePlus smartphone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check if your phone is in the list
Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

Mobiles

Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

हिंदी समाचार

जानें जूम के इस नए फीचर को इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका

TAGG Verve Neo स्मार्टवॉच हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें 1,899 रुपये में मिलेंगे कौनसे फीचर्स

Diwali Sale with Mi: Xiaomi के इन धांसू स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर मिल रहा जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट

फ्री फायर में ग्लू वॉल को इस्तेमाल करने का बेस्ट तरीका, जानें और मैच जीतें

Android में ऑटोकरेक्ट फीचर को ऐसे करें ऑफ, बेहद आसान है तरीका

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs
Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features
JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only

News

JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only

News

Tesla bags 1 lakh car order by rental car company Hertz, market value crosses $1 Tn
Electric Vehicle
Tesla bags 1 lakh car order by rental car company Hertz, market value crosses $1 Tn
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28
Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

Deals

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more
PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

Gaming

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

new arrivals in india

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Nokia C30
Nokia C30

12,499

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

17,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

31,999

Samsung Galaxy M52
Samsung Galaxy M52

29,999

Oppo F19S
Oppo F19S

19,990

IQOO Z5
IQOO Z5

29,990

Realme Narzo 50A
Realme Narzo 50A

11,499

Realme Narzo 50i
Realme Narzo 50i

7,499

Oppo A16
Oppo A16

16,990

Infinix Hot 11S
Infinix Hot 11S

13,999

Infinix Hot 11
Infinix Hot 11

11,999

Realme C25Y
Realme C25Y

11,999

Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C01 Plus

6,999

Nokia G10
Nokia G10

13,999

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro
Apple IPhone 13 Pro

1,19,900

Apple IPhone 13 Mini
Apple IPhone 13 Mini

69,900

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers