Oppo A56s with 90Hz display launched but you can't buy it in India yet

Oppo has launched a new smartphone called the A56s. The Oppo A56s comes with a 90Hz display, so animations and scrolling look smooth. It also has some other notable specifications, and with just a look at it, you may consider this phone. But there is bad news. Oppo has introduced this phone in China for now and there is no word on when the A56s will arrive in India and elsewhere. Also Read - Oppo announces Android 13-based ColorOS 13 rollout schedule for Q1 2023

The Oppo A56s borrows heavily from the Reno series for its design. On the back, you see a clean-cut camera island in a rectangular shape. Inside it are two large cutouts housing the sensors inside. Next to the cutout on the top are two LED flashlights. The back panel has a matte finish and even though it looks like it has been made of metal, it essentially is a polycarbonate panel. Also Read - Oppo to skip Reno 9 in India, could instead launch Oppo Reno 10 series

Oppo A56s price

The A56s has been priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,330) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A higher storage version with 256GB capacity costs CNY 1,299, which is roughly Rs 15,750. Also Read - Oppo Pad 2, Oppo Watch 3 tipped to launch next year in India: Check details

Oppo A56s specifications

The Oppo A56s comes with a 6.56-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612×720 pixels, a 269PPI pixel density, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the Oppo A56s is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor coupled with a Mali G57 GPU. There is only 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM but up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The A56s comes running Android 12-based ColorOS 12.

On the back of the Oppo A56s, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a portrait camera, the resolution of which is unspecified. This camera uses an F2.2 sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery but you do not get fast charging. The battery supports 10W charging and there is also a bundled charger in the box. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side, mounted on the power button. There is support for a microSD card, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.