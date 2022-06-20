comscore OPPO A57 4G with a 6.56-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 13,999 in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A57 4g With A 6 56 Inch Display Dual Rear Cameras Launched At Rs 13999 Check Details
News

OPPO A57 4G with a 6.56-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 13,999: Check details

Mobiles

The OPPO A57 4G flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

OPPO-A57-4G

OPPO A57 4G with a 6.56-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 13,999 in India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Monday launched a new smartphone OPPO A57 4G in the Indian market with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The smartphone will be available in two variants 3GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The OPPO A57 4G features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1612 pixels) LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, the OPPO A57 4G sports dual rear cameras, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Under the hood, OPPO A57 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also gets virtual RAM support. The device boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which offers 33W fast-charging.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Oppo recently launched a 5G variant of the Oppo K10 in India. The Oppo K10 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset. In addition to that, the phone also features support for 33W Super VOOC fast charging technology.

The Oppo K10 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned before, it is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

On the camera front, the Oppo K10 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. The rear cameras feature support for various shooting modes including Night, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow Motion. The front camera, on the other hand, features support for Panoramic, Portrait, Night, and Timelapse modes.

Coming to the battery, the 5G variant of the Oppo K10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super VOOC charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 20, 2022 5:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Kia Sonet SUV achieves sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units in India within two years
automobile
Kia Sonet SUV achieves sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units in India within two years
Here are the top features coming to Telegram Premium

Photo Gallery

Here are the top features coming to Telegram Premium

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in June 022: Realme C30 to Tecno Pova 3, check options

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in June 022: Realme C30 to Tecno Pova 3, check options

Ola Electric car teaser revealed, hints at more than one EV: Watch video

automobile

Ola Electric car teaser revealed, hints at more than one EV: Watch video

Indian govt steps in to save Vi ahead of 5G auction: Here s how

Telecom

Indian govt steps in to save Vi ahead of 5G auction: Here s how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OPPO A57 4G with a 6.56-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 13,999 in India

Kia Sonet SUV achieves sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units in India within two years

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in June 022: Realme C30 to Tecno Pova 3, check options

Realme C30 to Poco C3: Here are the top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in June 2022

Ola Electric car teaser revealed, hints at more than one EV: Watch video

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999