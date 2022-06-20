OPPO A57 4G with a 6.56-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 13,999 in India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Monday launched a new smartphone OPPO A57 4G in the Indian market with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The smartphone will be available in two variants 3GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Enjoy fast charging, smoother multitasking & high-quality stereo sound with the new #OPPOA57, featuring powerful 33W SuperVOOC Charging, RAM Extension, premium Ultra-linear Stereo Speaker & sleek design with OPPO Glow. Available at just ₹13,999.

The OPPO A57 4G features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1612 pixels) LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, the OPPO A57 4G sports dual rear cameras, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Under the hood, OPPO A57 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also gets virtual RAM support. The device boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which offers 33W fast-charging.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Oppo recently launched a 5G variant of the Oppo K10 in India. The Oppo K10 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset. In addition to that, the phone also features support for 33W Super VOOC fast charging technology.

The Oppo K10 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned before, it is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

On the camera front, the Oppo K10 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. The rear cameras feature support for various shooting modes including Night, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow Motion. The front camera, on the other hand, features support for Panoramic, Portrait, Night, and Timelapse modes.

Coming to the battery, the 5G variant of the Oppo K10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super VOOC charging technology.