comscore Oppo A57e India pricing leaked before launch: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A57e Design And Price In India Leaked Before Launch
News

Oppo A57e design and price in India leaked before launch

Mobiles

Oppo A57e will be the Chinese phone maker's upcoming budget smartphone in India. The device is tipped to come under Rs 15,000 in the country.

OPPO-A57-4G

Oppo A57 4G

Oppo is expected to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. The device in question is the Oppo A57e. It will be an addition to the A-series of phones and is expected to arrive in India soon. In the newest development, the renders and pricing of the smartphone have been revealed. Also Read - Oppo A77 6GB RAM variant launched in India at Rs 16,499

Oppo A57e Pricing and renders

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the upcoming Oppo A57e will come in the budget segment. It will carry a price tag of Rs 13,999. This pricing appears to be similar to the Oppo A57 4G. Also Read - Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

In addition to the pricing, the renders of the device have been revealed. The Oppo A57e has a water-drop notch panel on the front. It has noticeable bezels on the top and bottom, and on the sides, the bezels are comparatively slim.

Moving to the rear, the smartphone has a dual camera system placed in a vertical layout. The text on the camera reveals that it has AI support. There’s also an LED flash module beside the camera lens.

Unfortunately, the camera details of the smartphone are unknown as of now. However, the device is expected to have a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it could feature a 8MP selfie snapper.

Other than this, the details for the Oppo A57e are scarce at the moment. But it is expected to have an HD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It could pack a big 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A57 4G Specifications

Oppo A57 4G was launched in June 2022 in India. It comes with a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It sports a dual camera setup on the rear with a 13MP main lens having an f/2.2 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS and has ColorsOS 12.1 on top. It has dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support for connectivity. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 6:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 29, 2022 7:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to Translate text on any Android phone
How To
How to Translate text on any Android phone
Reliance Industries announces new Gigafactory to make power electronics

News

Reliance Industries announces new Gigafactory to make power electronics

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be free next month

Gaming

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be free next month

Minecraft Guide: How to change game modes in Minecraft

Gaming

Minecraft Guide: How to change game modes in Minecraft

You can now shop on JioMart without leaving WhatsApp: Here's how

How To

You can now shop on JioMart without leaving WhatsApp: Here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s when Poco M5 will arrive in India

Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check out the deals and offers

Reliance Industries announces new Gigafactory to make power electronics

Reliance Jio AGM 2022: Jio AirFiber, Cloud PC services launched in India to replace laptops, desktops

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart
Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More