Oppo is expected to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. The device in question is the Oppo A57e. It will be an addition to the A-series of phones and is expected to arrive in India soon. In the newest development, the renders and pricing of the smartphone have been revealed.

Oppo A57e Pricing and renders

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the upcoming Oppo A57e will come in the budget segment. It will carry a price tag of Rs 13,999. This pricing appears to be similar to the Oppo A57 4G.

In addition to the pricing, the renders of the device have been revealed. The Oppo A57e has a water-drop notch panel on the front. It has noticeable bezels on the top and bottom, and on the sides, the bezels are comparatively slim.

Moving to the rear, the smartphone has a dual camera system placed in a vertical layout. The text on the camera reveals that it has AI support. There’s also an LED flash module beside the camera lens.

Unfortunately, the camera details of the smartphone are unknown as of now. However, the device is expected to have a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it could feature a 8MP selfie snapper.

Other than this, the details for the Oppo A57e are scarce at the moment. But it is expected to have an HD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It could pack a big 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A57 4G Specifications

Oppo A57 4G was launched in June 2022 in India. It comes with a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It sports a dual camera setup on the rear with a 13MP main lens having an f/2.2 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS and has ColorsOS 12.1 on top. It has dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support for connectivity. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging.