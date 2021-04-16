comscore Oppo A74 5G India launch on April 20, 2021, will be priced under Rs 20,000
  Oppo A74 5G India launch on April 20, price will be under Rs 20,000
Oppo A74 5G India launch on April 20, price will be under Rs 20,000

Oppo A74 5G along with its 4G variant made its debut in select Asian markets including Thailand, the Philippines, and Cambodia earlier this month.

Oppo A74 5G will launch in India on April 20, 2021, the company has confirmed. The price will be under Rs 20,000 meaning the Oppo A74 5G could be among the cheapest 5G smartphones in India.

To recall, the smartphone along with its 4G variant made its debut in select Asian markets including Thailand, the Philippines, and Cambodia earlier this month.

“In line with the distinguished OPPO A series legacy of offering all superior features at a competitive price point, OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, is all set to introduce the all new OPPO A74 5G, its first 5G ready phone under INR 20,000,” Oppo said in a press release.

Tipster Abhishek Yada tweeted out the specifications of the Indian variant, which will be slightly different from the Oppo A74 5G launched in other markets. We take a look:

Oppo A74 5G launch in India soon: Price (Expected)

In Thailand, the Oppo A74 5G is priced at Baht 8,999, which is around Rs 21,068 on conversion. The price is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

In comparison, the phone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India for the same storage variant. It is available in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

Oppo A74 5G launch in India soon: Specifications

Oppo A74 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, which comes with 5G network support. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device features 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone Google’s Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. Oppo A74 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The optics is where we could see a slight change. The India variant is said to feature a triple 48-megapixel+2-megapixel+2-megapixel rear camera setup, instead of a 48-megapixel quad rear camera on the one launched in other Asian markets. On the front, the Indian variant is tipped to ditch a 16-megapixel sensor and launch with an 8-megapixel one instead.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2021 3:43 PM IST

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers