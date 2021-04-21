Oppo A74 5G has been launched in India. The A74 5G is the company’s first 5G smartphone for under Rs 20,000. Among key features of Oppo A74 5G are a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and more. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G India launch on April 20, price will be under Rs 20,000

To recall, the Oppo A74 5G made its debut in select Asian markets earlier this month including Thailand, the Philippines, and Cambodia. We take look at the price in India, sale date, specifications, and launch offers of Oppo A74 5G.

Oppo A74 5G price in India, Amazon sale date

Oppo A74 5G price in India is Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone can be bought in two colour options – Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple.

Oppo A74 5G will be available from April 26, 2021, via Amazon and major retail outlets. As part of launch offers on Amazon, the smartphone will be available with a 10 percent instant bank discount on credit card, credit card EMI and debit card on selected banks.

Those buying Oppo A74 5G will get Oppo Enco W11 at a discounted price of Rs 1299, Oppo Band for Rs 2,499 and Oppo W31 for Rs 2,499. The company is also offering a 2 year extended warranty on Oppo A74 5G.

Those buying the smartphone via offline retail outlets will get 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank as well as 11 percent instant cashback on Paytm.

Oppo A74 5G specifications and features

Oppo A74 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 405 ppi. The screen has a refresh rate of 90HZ.

Oppo A74 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It runs on the company’s ColorOS 11.1 which is based on Android 11. In terms of optics, the A74 5G gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It features an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Oppo A74 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.