Oppo has launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone priced starting at 17990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G60 smartphone The Motorola Moto G60 is priced starting at 17999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OPPO A74 5G and Motorola Moto G60 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G60 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Motorola Moto G60 is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Motorola Moto G60 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G60 of 6000 mAh. The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 runs on Android 11