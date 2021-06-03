Prospective buyers purchasing the Oppo A74 during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale will get a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank cards, an additional off of Rs 2,000 on exchange, and up to Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance.

Oppo has launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone priced starting at 17990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A53s 5G smartphone The Oppo A53s 5G is priced starting at 14990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OPPO A74 5G and Oppo A53s 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile the Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720 (HD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo A53s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Oppo A53s 5G is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Oppo A53s 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14990.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A53s 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A53s 5G of 5000mAh. The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11