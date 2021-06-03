Oppo has launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone priced starting at 17990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 smartphone The Oppo F19 is priced starting at 18990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OPPO A74 5G and Oppo F19 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Realme 8 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Battery Performance, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Display and Design-The OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile the Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Oppo F19 is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh. The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11