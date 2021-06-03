Oppo launched OPPO A74 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OPPO A74 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Poco also launched its POCO X3 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OPPO A74 5G and POCO X3 Pro. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Features Including Camera, Battery Performance, Processor, OS, RAM, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of OPPO A74 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of POCO X3 Pro is 6.67 inch. The OPPO A74 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+), whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh.

OS-The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11. The OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, whereas the POCO X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860.