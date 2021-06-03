Oppo has launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone priced starting at 17990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone The Realme 8 5G is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OPPO A74 5G and Realme 8 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 - Here's Comparison of Latest Features Including Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Battery, Processor, and RAM

Display and Design-The OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile the Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Realme 8 5G is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 5G of 5000mAh. The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11