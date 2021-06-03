Oppo has launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone priced starting at 17990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 smartphone The Realme 8 is priced starting at 14999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OPPO A74 5G and Realme 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Compare Battery Performance, Camera Features, Price in India, Processor, OS, RAM, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile the Realme 8 features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Features Including Camera, Battery Performance, Processor, OS, RAM, and Many Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 features a MediaTek Helio G95 Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Realme 8 is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Realme 8 of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14999.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 of 5000mAh. The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11