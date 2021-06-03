At Rs 18,000, the Oppo A74 5G uses a Snapdragon 480 chip for a change and offers features like a 90Hz display and a 48-megapixel main camera.

Oppo has launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone priced starting at 17990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone The Realme 8 Pro is priced starting at 17999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OPPO A74 5G and Realme 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Meanwhile the Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh. The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11