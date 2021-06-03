Intro-Oppo launched OPPO A74 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OPPO A74 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A52 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OPPO A74 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Realme 8 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Battery Performance, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of OPPO A74 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A52 is 6.5-inch. The OPPO A74 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+), whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Realme 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Battery Performance, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499. Also Read - Oppo A74 5G vs Poco X3 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 of 4500mAh.

OS-The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11. The OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.