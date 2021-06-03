Oppo launched OPPO A74 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OPPO A74 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OPPO A74 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple hints big iMessage update at WWDC 2021: Stories, new Animojis, etc

Display and Design-The screen of OPPO A74 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 6.67 inch. The OPPO A74 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+), whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of OPPO A74 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is based on their different variants. OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OPPO A74 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 5020mAh.

OS-The OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The OPPO A74 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.