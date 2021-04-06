Oppo has silently launched its mid-range A74 and A74 5G smartphones in select Asian markets, including Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia. Both the variants have different spec sheets, unlike a few other models where we only get to see a different processor being used with the same internals. Also Read - Oppo F19 launched in India at Rs 18,999; price, specifications and more

Oppo A74, A74 5G: Price

Oppo A74 4G is currently listed in two stores in the Philippines and its official Cambodian website. The device is available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colour options and is priced at Peso 12,000 (approximately Rs 18,126). Interested people can pre-order the device from Lazada and Shopee in the Philippines.

Coming to the Oppo A74 5G, it is priced at Baht 8,999 (approximately Rs 21,068) and is currently available on Shopee and Lazada. Shopee is offering customers a free throw pillow and a portable rechargeable fan along with the device. It is available in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

The company has not announced when any of these variants will be made available in India and other international markets.

Oppo A74 4G: Specifications

Oppo A74 4G sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

Oppo A74 5G: Specifications

Oppo A74 5G has a slightly larger display coming in at 6.5-inches. However, it is an LCD display instead of an AMOLED one, also it has a higher refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, which comes with 5G network support. The device features 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. Just like the 4G variant, it also runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. The device is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for slower 18W fast charging in comparison.

This variant features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features the same 16-megapixel selfie camera as the 4G variant.