Oppo A76 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 90Hz refresh rate display debuts in Malaysia

Oppo A76 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging. The company claims that in just 30 minutes, the smartphone can charge up to 55 percent.

Oppo A76

Oppo launched its Oppo A76 mid-range smartphone in Malaysia. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and 6GB RAM. Oppo A76 comes in just one storage variant and two colour variants: Glowing Black and Glowing Blue. The smartphone comes with an HD+ display with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

Oppo A76 pricing

Oppo A76 is launched in just one storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at RM 899 (approx Rs 16,000). In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour variants. Oppo A76 is now available for purchase in Malaysia.

Notably, the India launch date of the smartphone has not been announced yet.

Oppo A76 specifications, features

The newly launched Oppo A76 features a 6.56-inch HD+ display that has a 720 × 1612 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display houses a punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor and Adreno 610 GPU and runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone offers 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and 5GB of Virtual RAM. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Oppo A76 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. It comes with support for Night, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker. The smartphone sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A76 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging. The company claims that in just 30 minutes, the smartphone can charge up to 55 percent. The handset also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port for charging. The newly launched Oppo handset comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Published Date: February 21, 2022 1:18 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 1:18 PM IST

Best Sellers