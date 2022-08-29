comscore Oppo A77 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant launched in India at Rs 16,499: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A77 6gb Ram Variant Launched In India At Rs 16499
News

Oppo A77 6GB RAM variant launched in India at Rs 16,499

Mobiles

Oppo A77 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Untitled design - 2022-08-29T124608.752

Oppo A77 debuted in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 15,499. Oppo has now launched a new RAM variant of the smartphone at a price of Rs 16,499. Other specifications and features of the Oppo A77 remain the same. The highlights of the smartphone include a 50MP dual camera setup, MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging and more. Also Read - Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

Oppo A77 pricing, availability, sale offers

Oppo A77’s new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499 in India. The smartphone will be available in Sky Blue and Sunset Orange colour variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,499. Also Read - Oppo launches Android 13-based ColorOS 13: Check its top features, roll out schedule

The smartphone is also expected to come with Fiberglass-leather design. It is now available for purchase on Oppo A77 and Flipkart. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 4G launches with 90Hz display, triple cameras, and Snapdragon 680 SoC

Buyers will get an additional instant cashback on Band of Baroda and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Oppo A77 specifications, features

Coming to the specifications of the smartphone, it comes with modest specs for the price. It has a 6.56-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has 269 PPI pixel density and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expandability.

As for cameras, it has a dual-camera system placed in vertical alignment. The setup consists of a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper for doing video chats and taking selfies. The front, as well as rear camera, has the ability to shoot 1080p videos at 30 fps.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support. It does ship with a fast charger inside the box. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The smartphone boots on Android OS out of the box and has Oppo’s custom OS on top. The phone weighs 187 grams for the Sky Blue version and 189 grams for the Sunset Orange, which comes with a leather finish.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 1:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ to offer incremental upgrades
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ to offer incremental upgrades
Vivo Y35 launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers

Mobiles

Vivo Y35 launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers

Apple Watch Pro tipped to feature a titanium case, flat display

Wearables

Apple Watch Pro tipped to feature a titanium case, flat display

Jio to launch 5G connectivity, 5G smartphone at RIL AGM 2022

News

Jio to launch 5G connectivity, 5G smartphone at RIL AGM 2022

Instagram does not share location with followers: CEO Adam Mosserie

Apps

Instagram does not share location with followers: CEO Adam Mosserie

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y35 launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers

Vodafone Idea denies data of 20 mn postpaid customers leaked

Jio to launch 5G connectivity, 5G smartphone at RIL AGM 2022

Xiaomi 12S Ultra successor will be available internationally, says CEO

Google Meet s new feature will let you unmute yourself easily

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4