Oppo A77 debuted in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 15,499. Oppo has now launched a new RAM variant of the smartphone at a price of Rs 16,499. Other specifications and features of the Oppo A77 remain the same. The highlights of the smartphone include a 50MP dual camera setup, MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging and more. Also Read - Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

Oppo A77 pricing, availability, sale offers

Oppo A77’s new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499 in India. The smartphone will be available in Sky Blue and Sunset Orange colour variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,499. Also Read - Oppo launches Android 13-based ColorOS 13: Check its top features, roll out schedule

The smartphone is also expected to come with Fiberglass-leather design. It is now available for purchase on Oppo A77 and Flipkart. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 4G launches with 90Hz display, triple cameras, and Snapdragon 680 SoC

It’s the most stylish phone in its class – the #OPPOA77 with its segment first Fiberglass-Leather Design, 33W SuperVOOC Charging and RAM Extension is in a league of its own.

Get your hand on it for just ₹16,499.

Buy now: https://t.co/zsGzxeL7I2 pic.twitter.com/1PnmXr9qXg — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 29, 2022

Buyers will get an additional instant cashback on Band of Baroda and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Oppo A77 specifications, features

Coming to the specifications of the smartphone, it comes with modest specs for the price. It has a 6.56-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has 269 PPI pixel density and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expandability.

As for cameras, it has a dual-camera system placed in vertical alignment. The setup consists of a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper for doing video chats and taking selfies. The front, as well as rear camera, has the ability to shoot 1080p videos at 30 fps.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support. It does ship with a fast charger inside the box. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The smartphone boots on Android OS out of the box and has Oppo’s custom OS on top. The phone weighs 187 grams for the Sky Blue version and 189 grams for the Sunset Orange, which comes with a leather finish.