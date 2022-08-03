Oppo launched a new smartphone on Wednesday in India. The new Oppo A77 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 50MP dual camera setup and is powered by a MediaTek SoC. Let’s take a look at all of its details. Also Read - Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi served notices for duty evasion, FM informs Rajya Sabha

Oppo A77 Price in India, Offers, and Colors

The Oppo A77 costs Rs 15,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Additionally, buyers can get 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank cards. Also Read - How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone: A step-by-step guide

The smartphone comes in Sunset Orange and Sky Blue color options. It can be purchased from the Oppo online website and other authorized offline stores in the country. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 5G to be available for purchase at 12pm for Amazon Prime members

Oppo A77 Specifications

Coming to the specifications of the smartphone, it comes with modest specs for the price. It has a 6.56-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has 269 PPI pixel density and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expandability.

As for cameras, it has a dual-camera system placed in vertical alignment. The setup consists of a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper for doing video chats and taking selfies. The front, as well as rear camera, has the ability to shoot 1080p videos at 30 fps.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and has 33W fast charging support. It does ship with a fast charger inside the box. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The smartphone boots on Android OS out of the box and has Oppo’s custom OS on top. The phone weighs 187 grams for the Sky Blue version and 189 grams for the Sunset Orange, which comes with a leather finish.