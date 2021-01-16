Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

has launched a new mid-range smartphone, in China, starting at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,500). Key features of the smartphone include 5G support, a 48MP triple camera setup, a 90Hz high refresh rate display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Also Read - Oppo set to launch Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on Jan 18

Oppo A93 5G: Price

Oppo A93 5G is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,500) for the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. The company did announce an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant alongside the base variant, however, it is yet to reveal the price of the variant. The device will be made available in Silver, Black and Aurora colour options. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch on January 18: Expected price, specifications

The company did not reveal when the device will launch in the international markets, including India. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

Oppo A93 5G: Specifications

Oppo A93 5G sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the new 480 processor paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of storage expandable via a microSD card.

It runs ‘s operating system with the company’s own .1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security features, the device features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, and facial recognition utilising the front camera module.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies.