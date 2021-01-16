comscore Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability
News

Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A93 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 GPU launched. Here's everything you need to know about the new mid-range smartphone.

Oppo A93 5G

(Image: Oppo)

Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone, Oppo A93 5G in China, starting at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,500). Key features of the smartphone include 5G support, a 48MP triple camera setup, a 90Hz high refresh rate display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Also Read - Oppo set to launch Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G in India on Jan 18

Oppo A93 5G: Price

Oppo A93 5G is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,500) for the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. The company did announce an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant alongside the base variant, however, it is yet to reveal the price of the variant. The device will be made available in Silver, Black and Aurora colour options. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch on January 18: Expected price, specifications

The company did not reveal when the device will launch in the international markets, including India. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

Oppo A93 5G: Specifications

Oppo A93 5G sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of storage expandable via a microSD card.

It runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security features, the device features a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, and facial recognition utilising the front camera module.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 16, 2021 10:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months
Features
Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months
WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apps

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

News

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Apps

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Here's everything Samsung announced at the Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

हिंदी समाचार

7000mAh बैटरी के साथ Samsung Galaxy M62 हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo के सबसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन X60 Pro+ की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, जानें फीचर्स

Alert! Google Search में दिखे WhatsApp Web Users के मोबाइल नंबर

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale deals: Poco ने रिवील की डील्स, कई मॉडल्स मिलेंगे सस्ते

Signal Down : सिग्नल ऐप पर यूजर्स की बाढ़, फिर से क्रैश हुआ सर्वर

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability
Mobiles
Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability
WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apps

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report
Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

News

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Apps

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers