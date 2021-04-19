Oppo A94 5G the rebadged Oppo Reno 5Z with quad camera launched: Price, features

Oppo A94 5G, the rebadged version of the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G phone has arrived in the European market. The new Oppo A-series phone shares the same internals as that on the Reno phone. The new Oppo A94 5G has been launched for a price of EUR 359 (roughly Rs 32,000).

Oppo A94 5G price, sale

The all-new Oppo A94 5G model is priced at EUR 359 (around Rs 32,000) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. Oppo has launched two colour variants of the new Oppo A-series phone- Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black. The Oppo A94 is already listed on several European sites and will be available for purchase in the region from May 3.

Oppo A94 5G specifications, features

Oppo A94 5G phone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixel resolution) AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits and a pixel density of 409ppi. Under the hood sits a MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB native storage. The phone features a tall form factor with a tapered back, a power key on the right edge, and volume keys on the left side of the frame. At the bottom sits the USB-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. For biometric authentication, the phone offers an in-display fingerprint reader, and face recognition.

For photography, the Oppo A94 5G carries a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor both with an f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole cutout upfront accommodates a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for capturing selfies.

The device is backed by a 4,310mAh battery and it supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. Oppo A94 5G includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G support under its connectivity suite. While the phone will be up for sale in Europe next month, Oppo hasn’t shared any detail on whether the phone will be made available in other global markets including India. Speaking of which, the Chinese brand just launched its mid-ranger Oppo A54 with triple rear cameras in India for a price starting at Rs 13,490.