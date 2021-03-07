Oppo A94 has quietly been listed on the company’s official United Arab Emirates website. The listing does not reveal pricing or the availability details, however, it does provide us with a closer look at the device and its specifications. The Oppo A94 will act as a successor to the Oppo A93, which launched last year back in October. Also Read - Oppo takes over Huawei as market leader in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

Oppo A94: Price

Oppo has not revealed the price of the Oppo A94. However, it is expected to be similar to the Oppo A93, which was launched at 7,490,000 Vietnamese Dong (approximately Rs 23,769) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The company has not revealed when the device will be launched globally. At launch, it will be made available in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colour options. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band to launch in India on March 8: Expected price, specifications

Oppo A94: Specifications

Oppo A94 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 skin out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W Vooc charging. Also Read - Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch expected soon, teased on Amazon India

For security, the device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition using the front camera.

The device sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an unspecified ultra wide angle lens, a macro lens and a monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor with an 85-degree field of view for taking selfies.

In other news, leakster Evan Blass recently revealed that the Oppo smartphone codenamed Darwin, will launch as the Reno5 F in Asia, A94 in Europe and F19 in India. The company has revealed that it will be launching its upcoming F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G in India on March 8.