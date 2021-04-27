Oppo A95 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 48-megapixel triple cameras launched

Oppo A95 5G with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC has been launched in China. In terms of specifications, the Oppo A95 5G is similar to the Oppo A19 Pro+ that made its debut in India earlier this year. Also Read - Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch; reveals key specs

Oppo A95 5G is now available for pre-booking in China at a starting price of 1,999 yuan, which is around Rs 22,000 on conversion. Some key features of Oppo A95 5G include MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 8GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling technology, 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology and triple rear cameras.

Oppo A95 5G: Price, availability

In China, Oppo A95 5G is priced starting at 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs 22,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant comes at 2,29 yuan, which is around Rs 26,000 on conversion.

Oppo A95 5G can be bought in three colour options of Black, Dawn, and Ya Yin. The smartphone is available to book on the company’s official website.

Oppo A95 5G: Specifications and features

Oppo A95 5G gets a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 11. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, coupled with ARM G57 MC3 GPU for graphics performance. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, Oppo A95 5G gets three cameras at the back, a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a third 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is a 16-megapixel one with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo A95 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that supports two Nano SIM cards. It is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology. In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A95 5G supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone port, a USB Type-C port, and OTG data transfer.

Oppo A95 5G measures 160.1×73.4×7.8mm, and weighs 173 grams.